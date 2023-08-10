The Farthest Star Ever Detected Reveals New Details

The farthest star ever detected, known as Earendel, has been discovered by the James Webb Space Telescope. It is located behind “a wrinkle in space-time” and is more than twice as hot as the sun and a million times more luminous. Earendel was initially detected by the Hubble Space Telescope and belongs to the Sunrise Arc galaxy.

The detection of Earendel was made possible because of the massive galaxy cluster that warps the fabric of space, creating a magnifying effect. This has enabled astronomers to observe the star despite its extreme distance. The James Webb Space Telescope has since spotted other distant stars, but none as far away as Earendel.

According to NASA, these discoveries have opened up a new realm of the universe to stellar physics and provided new subject matter for scientists studying the early universe. It is hoped that this could eventually lead to the detection of one of the very first generation of stars, composed solely of hydrogen and helium.

Earendel is located along a wrinkle in space-time, which gives it extreme magnification. It took 12.9 billion years for the star’s light to reach us, and it is currently 28 billion light years away. Based on colors observed with the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers believe that Earendel may have a cooler, redder companion star.

The previous record holder for the oldest and most distant single star was observed by the Hubble Space Telescope in 2018. Named Icarus, the light from that star took 9 billion years to reach Earth.

This discovery provides scientists with an opportunity to learn more about the early universe and the building blocks of the first galaxies. With the advancements in telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope, we may continue to uncover more about the mysteries of the cosmos.