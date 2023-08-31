A Hybrid Battery That Stores Electricity and Produces Valuable Chemicals Simultaneously

Researchers from Tsinghua University have developed a groundbreaking hybrid battery system that not only stores and supplies electricity but also produces valuable chemicals. This innovative dual-use system combines the features of rechargeable batteries and redox flow batteries, using specialized catalysts to transform biomass-derived furfural into valuable chemicals while the battery charges or discharges.

Traditionally, rechargeable batteries store electricity in their electrode materials, while redox flow batteries utilize chemicals stored in tanks attached to the electrodes. However, the hybrid battery system developed by the Tsinghua University researchers takes it a step further by simultaneously storing electrical energy and generating useful chemicals.

Furfural, a small molecule derived from pentose sugars found in agricultural biomass, serves as the starting material. During the operation of the hybrid flow battery, furfural is transformed into either furfuryl alcohol or furoic acid. Furfuryl alcohol is a precursor in the production of resins, flavors, and drugs, while furoic acid is an important platform chemical used in food preservation and the synthesis of pharmaceuticals and fragrances.

The breakthrough in this hybrid battery system lies in the use of a bifunctional metal catalyst for the anode. This catalyst, made of a rhodium-copper alloy, smoothly converts furfural into furfuryl alcohol during charging and furoic acid during discharging. For the cathode, a cobalt-doped nickel hydroxide material is utilized.

When the hybrid batteries are charged using a solar cell, they can power various devices such as LED lights and smartphones, while continuously producing furfuryl alcohol and furoic acid. The energy and power density of the hybrid battery system are comparable to other common batteries, but it offers the unique advantage of simultaneously providing power and valuable chemicals.

While storing 1 kWh of energy, the hybrid battery produces 0.7 kg of furfuryl alcohol, and when providing a power of 0.5 kWh, it produces 1 kg of furoic acid. However, the continual feed of furfural into the system requires the separation of the produced chemicals from the electrolyte.

The development of this hybrid battery system is a significant step towards improving the sustainability and cost-effectiveness of rechargeable batteries. By harnessing the power of biomass-derived furfural, this innovative technology offers a promising solution for energy storage and the production of valuable chemicals.

Reference:

“Rechargeable Biomass Battery for Electricity Storage/generation and Concurrent Valuable Chemicals Production” – Dr. Jing Li, Kaiyue Ji, Boyang Li, Prof. Ming Xu, Ye Wang, Prof. Hua Zhou, Qiujin Shi and Prof. Haohong Duan, Angewandte Chemie.