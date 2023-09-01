CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

Chandrayaan-3 Lander’s Instrument Records Vibrations on Moon

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload on the Chandrayaan-3 Lander has successfully recorded vibrations caused by the movements of the Rover and other payloads. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced this exciting development in a recent release.

ILSA is the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the moon. It is equipped with a cluster of six high-sensitivity accelerometers that were fabricated using the Silicon Micromachining process. The core sensing element of ILSA consists of a spring-mass system with comb-structured electrodes.

When external vibrations occur, the spring in ILSA deflects, leading to a change in capacitance. This change is then converted into voltage for analysis.

The primary objective of ILSA is to measure ground vibrations caused by natural quakes, impacts, and artificial events. ISRO has already captured vibrations recorded during the navigation of the Pragyan rover on August 25. The data obtained from this process is depicted in a figure released by ISRO.

The release also revealed that ILSA recorded an event on August 26, which is currently being investigated. The nature and source of this event are yet to be determined.

Chandrayaan-3 is a significant mission that aims to conduct in-situ scientific experiments on the moon. The success of ILSA in recording lunar vibrations is a significant step forward in understanding the moon’s seismic activity and its geological composition.

