India’s Spacecraft Images Moon’s Far Side on Path to Lunar South Pole Landing

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has released images taken by its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft as it journeys towards a landing on the lunar south pole. This comes shortly after the failed landing attempt of a Russian lander. The lunar south pole is an area believed to contain water ice in its shadowed craters, which could potentially support future lunar settlements.

ISRO stated that Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on August 23, as it competes with Russia to be the first to reach the lunar south pole. In 2019, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission successfully deployed an orbiter but experienced a lander crash.

Landing on the south pole is challenging due to rough terrain, but achieving this would be a significant milestone. The water ice in this region could provide resources like fuel, oxygen, and drinking water for future missions.

Images released by ISRO showcased craters on the moon’s surface captured by Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera, which helps identify a safe landing location.

The success of a moon landing would enhance India’s reputation as a space power and drive investment in private space launches and related satellite-based businesses. Former ISRO scientist Manish Purohit mentioned that a successful mission would establish India as a significant player in space exploration.

Additionally, a successful landing would solidify India’s reputation for cost-effective space engineering. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched with a budget of approximately 6.15 billion rupees ($74 million), less than the production cost of the 2013 movie “Gravity.”

If Chandrayaan-3 achieves its objective, India will become the fourth country to successfully land on the moon, following the former USSR, the United States, and China.

ISRO scientists have incorporated lessons learned from the previous mission and made necessary changes to increase the chances of a successful landing. These include the ability to touch down safely in adverse conditions within an expanded landing zone, increased fuel capacity, more solar panels, and stronger legs.

The Indian space industry is also expected to benefit from a successful mission. The number of space startups in the country has more than doubled since 2020 when India opened up to private launches.

Excitement and optimism surround the upcoming landing, with Pawan Chandana, co-founder of Skyroot, expressing eagerness for the landing’s outcome.