Russia’s Luna-25 probe, the country’s first Moon mission in almost 50 years, has crashed on the lunar surface during pre-landing maneuvers, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. Communication with the probe was lost on Saturday, and subsequent attempts to locate and make contact with it were unsuccessful. Roscosmos has announced that a ministerial investigation will be opened to determine the cause of the crash. The failed mission highlights the challenges facing Russia’s space industry, including corruption, lack of innovation, and isolation from the West due to sanctions imposed in response to its actions in Ukraine.

The Luna-25 was intended to build on the legacy of the Soviet-era Luna program and mark Russia’s return to independent Moon exploration. The mission aimed to make a soft landing on the Moon’s south pole, a historic first for Russia. It was designed to collect soil samples and search for water, which could potentially be used for rocket fuel and support future missions and colonies on the Moon. Russia had not attempted to land on a celestial body since 1989.

The failure of the Luna-25 mission is expected to have significant consequences for Roscosmos’s future missions, with the next one not planned until 2028 or later. The exiled former researcher of Russia’s space program, Valery Yegorov, suggested that the probe’s failure may be linked to electronic problems caused by Western sanctions. He also criticized the prioritization of space exploration over fundamental research and scientific endeavors.

The crash of the Luna-25 probe comes as several companies and nations are engaged in a race to explore the Moon. India’s Chandrayaan-3 probe recently entered the Moon’s orbit with the goal of landing on the south pole. Only Russia, the United States, and China have previously achieved controlled landings on the Moon. The failure of Russia’s mission raises questions about its space cooperation with the West, with the European Space Agency dropping plans for collaboration on Moon and Mars missions.