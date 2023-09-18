Researchers Discover Integrated Process for Carbon Capture and Conversion

Researchers at MIT have uncovered a groundbreaking method for both capturing and converting carbon dioxide emissions through a single electrochemical process. By using an electrode to attract carbon dioxide released from a sorbent, the researchers have successfully converted it into carbon neutral products. This discovery could have significant implications for reducing emissions from industries that are notoriously difficult to decarbonize, such as steel and cement production.

Traditionally, carbon capture technologies have involved two separate processes, each requiring a substantial amount of energy to operate. The MIT team is now aiming to combine these processes into one integrated system that can capture and convert carbon dioxide from concentrated industrial sources. The ultimate goal is to make the system entirely renewable energy-powered.

In a study published in the journal ACS Catalysis, the researchers explain that the efficiency of the electrochemical reaction depends on the partial pressure of carbon dioxide. This knowledge can help optimize similar systems to effectively capture and convert carbon dioxide emissions. While these electrochemical systems may not be suitable for capturing emissions directly from the air, they are well-suited to highly concentrated emissions generated by industrial processes.

The researchers believe that this integrated system could provide a solution for the decarbonization of industries that are challenging to transition to renewable energy. By capturing and converting carbon dioxide emissions, these industries can reduce their environmental impact while transitioning to more sustainable practices.

Carbon capture technologies typically involve capturing emissions from smokestacks using a chemical solution that binds with carbon dioxide. The captured gas is then released through high temperatures and can be stored or further converted into useful products. However, these traditional methods are often expensive and energy-intensive.

The MIT researchers are developing an electrochemical system that not only recovers captured carbon dioxide, but also converts it into a usable product. This integrated approach has the potential to be powered entirely by renewable electricity, making it a more flexible and sustainable solution for carbon capture and conversion.

Sources:

– MIT – Massachusetts Institute of Technology