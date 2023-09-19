Making Strong, Lightweight Structures with Kirigami

Researchers at MIT have developed a new method for creating ultrastrong, lightweight materials using the ancient Japanese art of kirigami. By modifying the origami crease pattern, the researchers were able to transform the sharp points of a corrugated structure into flat facets. These flat surfaces make it easier to attach plates to the structure using bolts or rivets.

The resulting materials, known as plate lattices, are lighter than cork but possess high strength and stiffness. They have customizable mechanical properties and can be fabricated into various shapes using a modular construction process. The researchers were able to create ultralight and ultrastrong structures and robots that can hold their shape under a specified load.

Architected materials, like plate lattices, have numerous applications in industries such as architecture, aerospace, aviation, and automotive. They are often used as cores for sandwich structures, which combine strength and stiffness with lightweight properties. While truss lattices have been commonly used for this purpose, plate lattices offer even greater strength and stiffness.

Using kirigami, which involves folding and cutting paper, the researchers were able to fabricate aluminum plate lattices with a compression strength of over 62 kilonewtons and a weight of only 90 kilograms per square meter. This technique overcomes the challenges of manufacturing complex-shaped plate lattices using traditional methods like 3D printing.

This breakthrough in architected materials opens up new possibilities for creating strong and lightweight structures that can be tailored to specific applications. The use of kirigami provides a scalable and cost-effective solution for fabricating these materials on a larger scale.

