NASA and DoD Complete Recovery Test for Artemis II Mission

NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) have successfully completed the first recovery test for the crewed Artemis II mission off the coast of San Diego. The test simulated the extraction of astronauts and recovery of the Orion crew module, marking a significant milestone in human deep-space exploration and future lunar landings.

Building upon the lessons learned from the successful recovery of the Orion spacecraft after the Artemis I flight test, the recovery teams have revised their timelines and procedures to ensure the safe delivery of astronauts to the recovery ship within two hours of splashing down.

During the test, a new crew module test article was used, with team members standing in for the four astronauts who will fly on the mission. The aim was to effectively demonstrate the revised procedures.

After the crew’s splashdown, a team of Navy divers will approach Orion to confirm its safety and open the spacecraft hatch. The astronauts will then exit one by one onto an inflatable raft called the “front porch,” which will serve as a platform for their airlift to the recovery ship. The Orion module will be secured with lines and towed back inside the ship, just as done during the Artemis I mission.

Prior to the test, the Artemis II crew visited Naval Base San Diego to meet with the recovery team and familiarize themselves with the recovery vessel and testing. They will participate in a future recovery test as part of their mission training.

The recent test, known as Underway Recovery Test 10 (URT-10), was the first time NASA, the Navy, and the Air Force put their Artemis II recovery operations to the test. It is part of a series of demonstrations at sea off the coast of California. Lessons learned from this test will be applied to future underway tests to ensure the safe recovery of the Artemis II crew.

The Artemis II mission, scheduled for approximately 10 days, will test NASA’s human deep space exploration capabilities, including the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft, with astronauts on board. It will pave the way for lunar surface missions and the historic landing of the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.