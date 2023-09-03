CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

India’s Moon Rover Completes Successful Mission at Lunar South Pole

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 3, 2023
India’s lunar rover, Pragyan, has completed its two-week assignment at the lunar south pole, becoming the first craft to reach this region. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the rover has been switched off and set into Sleep mode, with its batteries charged and receiver on, after successfully conducting experiments.

ISRO expressed hope for a successful awakening of the rover for future assignments, but acknowledged that if this does not happen, it will remain as India’s lunar ambassador. By landing on the moon, India has joined a select group of nations that includes the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. However, India has gone beyond them by reaching the challenging terrain of the lunar south pole, shortly after Russia’s Luna-25 crashed during a similar attempt.

The successful touchdown of Chandrayaan-3 and the deployment of Pragyan has been a significant achievement for India, leading to widespread jubilation within the country. The media has hailed it as India’s greatest scientific feat.

During its mission, Pragyan traveled over 100 meters (330 feet), confirming the presence of elements such as sulphur, iron, and oxygen on the moon. This data will contribute to a better understanding of the moon’s composition and potential resources.

Moving forward, India’s space agency is now focusing on another ambitious mission to study the sun. A probe was launched on Saturday aimed at observing solar winds, which can cause disturbances on Earth and are commonly seen as auroras. The satellite has been confirmed to be in a healthy state in Earth’s orbit as it embarks on its 1.5 million-kilometer (930,000-mile) journey.

Through their remarkable achievements in space exploration, India’s space endeavors continue to contribute to scientific knowledge and the advancement of humanity’s understanding of the universe.

Sources:
– Reuters (without URL)
– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) (without URL)

