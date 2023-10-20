A New Universal Law of Nature: Evolution Applies to All Complex Systems

A team of scientists and philosophers has introduced a groundbreaking concept they call “a missing law of nature.” They argue that evolution is not limited to biological life but is a fundamental process that applies to all complex systems in the universe, from celestial bodies to atomic structures. The team proposes the “Law of Increasing Functional Information,” which states that any system, living or nonliving, will evolve if different configurations undergo selection based on functionality.

The researchers identify three defining characteristics of evolving systems: multiplicity of components, diversity of arrangements, and selection for function. They suggest that these characteristics are common to complex evolving systems across different fields.

The key to this universal law of nature lies in the concept of “selection for function.” The researchers expand upon Darwin’s theory of natural selection, categorizing function into three distinct kinds: stability, dynamic persistence, and novelty. Function is no longer limited to survival traits, but includes attributes that contribute to a system’s ongoing existence, diversification, and complexity.

The study illustrates this theory with examples from both biological and non-biological contexts. It highlights the evolutionary journey of life on Earth, from the emergence of photosynthesis to the development of complex behaviors. However, the concept of evolution extends beyond organic life. The mineral kingdom, for example, exhibits its own evolutionary pathway, where simple mineral configurations have given rise to increasingly complex ones over time.

Furthermore, stars themselves represent an evolutionary marvel by forging heavier elements, contributing to the universe’s chemical diversity and complexity.

The research emphasizes that Darwinian evolution is a special case within this broader natural phenomenon. It suggests that the principles driving the diversity of life on Earth also apply to inanimate systems.

This study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is a collaborative effort involving scientists from various disciplines. By recognizing the universal tendency of complex systems to generate novelty, stability, and dynamic persistence, this research redefines our understanding of evolution as an inherent characteristic of our ever-evolving universe.

