Minnows Causing Algae-Filled Lakes in France and Spain

Experts have identified minnows used as live bait by anglers as the cause of the green hue in Lake Areau, located near France’s border with Spain. When these tiny fish, less than 10 centimeters long, managed to escape the hooks, they thrived and started feeding on amphibians, insects, and zooplankton. This disruption in the ecosystem led to an overgrowth of algae, turning the once crystal clear waters of the lake green. Other factors contributing to the increase in algae concentration include the rising number of cattle herds around the lakes, which leads to excess nutrients from manure entering the water. Some experts also suggest that higher temperatures due to global warming are exacerbating the problem.

While green lakes are becoming more common in the region, not everyone sees it as a cause for concern. Some argue that lakes with a blue appearance can have zero biodiversity. However, researchers emphasize the need to address the issue as more lakes are being affected over time.

In Spain, green lakes have been observed since 2011, and a program was launched to eliminate the minnows using nets and electrical techniques. In 2018, France’s National Pyrenees Park attempted to follow suit but discovered that the fish had been reintroduced by anglers. This highlights the importance of educating fishermen and harmonizing laws to outlaw the use of live bait. It is also suggested that tourism activities, such as swimmers using sunscreen and mosquito repellents, may be impacting the ecosystem.

Overall, it is essential to eliminate pollutants around lakes and address climate change to preserve the biodiversity and clarity of the waters in France and Spain.

Source:

Phys.org. “Minnows blamed for algae-filled French, Spanish lakes.” Retrieved 4 September 2023.