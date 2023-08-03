The Minneapolis Climate Plan: Taking Immediate Steps to Reduce Pollution

The newly introduced Minneapolis climate plan provides a range of practical steps for individuals to help combat the pollution that is contributing to the planet’s rising temperatures. These steps include replacing gas appliances with electric alternatives, utilizing public transportation instead of personal vehicles, and reducing meat consumption.

However, one particular suggestion in the 100-page plan has drawn some criticism. The recommendation to grow a snake plant at home in order to filter the air has been questioned by researchers. Two experts labeled it as an “unsubstantiated Facebook rumor” and a “persistent myth.” In fact, one researcher even recommended removing the suggestion altogether.

It appears that the snake plant, despite its reputation, is not as effective at purifying indoor air as some claim. The plant has gained significant attention on the internet and social media platforms like Facebook, where it is often promoted as a top choice for improving indoor air quality. Some posts even cite NASA as a source, further adding to its popularity.

