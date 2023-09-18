Assistant Professor of Physics Mikhail Ivanov Receives the 2024 New Horizons in Physics Prize

Assistant professor of physics Mikhail Ivanov, along with researchers Marko Simonović and Oliver Philcox, will be awarded the prestigious 2024 New Horizons in Physics Prize. The prize is bestowed upon promising early-career physicists and mathematicians who have made significant contributions to their respective fields.

Ivanov, Simonović, and Philcox are being recognized for their groundbreaking work in understanding the large-scale structure of the universe and developing innovative tools to extract fundamental physics from galaxy surveys. Their research has the potential to provide crucial insights into the nature of dark matter, dark energy, and the early universe.

In their study of the structure of the cosmos at the galactic scale, the researchers have created both theoretical and practical tools for cosmological parameter estimation from galaxy clustering data. These tools have led to novel measurements of cosmological parameters and constraints on physics beyond the standard cosmological model. Their findings pave the way for future studies of fundamental physics using high-precision galaxy clustering data.

Mikhail Ivanov, researcher at MIT’s Center for Theoretical Physics, has been instrumental in bridging theoretical physics with observational data. His research combines Effective Field Theory with astrophysical data to address fundamental challenges in modern physics, such as the nature of dark matter, dark energy, inflation, and gravity.

Ivanov expressed his gratitude for receiving the award, emphasizing the responsibility it brings with it to continue conducting high-quality research and mentoring future generations of physicists.

The New Horizons in Physics Prize is one of the Breakthrough Prizes awarded by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs. These prizes honor top scientists in life sciences, fundamental physics, and mathematics. The laureates will be celebrated at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize ceremony in Los Angeles on April 13, 2024.

Sources:

– [Source Name]

– [Source Name]