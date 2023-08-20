The Unusual Dinosaur with Four Wings: Microraptor

Around 125 million years ago, during the start of the Cretaceous period, a small dromaeosaurid dinosaur called Microraptor appeared. Microraptor was unique because it possessed four wings, making it different from other flying reptiles. Despite its fearsome reputation, Microraptor was not a skilled predator like its larger relative, the velociraptor. The name “Microraptor” refers more to its size and family tree than to its hunting abilities.

Researchers, led by Dr. David Hone from Queen Mary University of London, have examined the predation tactics of Microraptor. They discovered evidence of a Microraptor with the foot of a mouse-sized ancient mammal in its ribcage. This suggests that Microraptor was a generalist predator, similar to an urban fox, feeding on various small animals.

Microraptor had different feather types on its front and rear wings, indicating that each wing had a different function. It is believed that Microraptor used its forewings for lift and its rear wings for steering, similar to how modern eagles fly with their legs dangling down. However, having four wings came with trade-offs. The extra feathers created drag, resulting in higher energetic costs compared to two-winged birds.

Contrary to previous theories, Microraptor did not fly like a biplane due to the limitations of its hip socket. Instead, it likely flew with its forewings providing lift and its rear wings providing steering. This flying style allowed it to make quick turns and navigate through the forest. However, the energetic expenses associated with the extra feathers may have hindered its flight abilities compared to two-winged birds.

Despite its unique characteristics, Microraptor eventually went extinct, leaving only its fossils to provide insights into its unusual anatomy and lifestyle.