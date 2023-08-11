Microplastics Found Embedded in Whales and Dolphins, Poses Unknown Risks

Researchers have made a disturbing discovery in a study on ocean microplastics, finding microscopic plastic particles, known as microplastics, embedded in the fats and lungs of whales, dolphins, and other marine mammals. This indicates that microplastics can move beyond the digestive tract and embed themselves within animal tissues. The potential consequences of this finding are still unknown, but previous research has linked plastics to hormone disruption and other endocrine-related issues.

The study analyzed tissue samples from 32 marine mammals, including whales, dolphins, and a bearded seal, taken from different locations across Alaska, California, and North Carolina. The researchers found microplastics in all of the samples, specifically in fats and lung tissues. Plastics are believed to be attracted to fat-based structures within marine mammals, such as blubber and the melon found on the foreheads of toothed whales.

The plastic particles identified in the study ranged in size from 198 to 537 microns. The most commonly found types of plastics were polyester fibers and polyethylene, with blue plastic being the most frequently detected color.

Aside from the potential chemical hazards, the physical dangers of microplastics becoming embedded in whales were also highlighted. These tiny particles can tear and wear down tissues, raising concerns about the overall health of these animals.

The study’s lead researcher, Greg Merrill Jr., plans to further investigate the toxicological effects of these plastic particles on whales using cell lines developed from biopsied whale tissue.

Microplastics have become a pervasive issue, found in every corner of the planet, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountain peaks. These tiny plastic fragments, smaller than 5 millimeters, pose a significant threat to ecosystems and potentially to human health. They can come from various sources, including personal care products containing microbeads, wear and tear of synthetic clothing and plastic items, and the breakdown of larger plastics.

Microplastics have devastating environmental impacts, as they absorb toxins and are often mistaken for food by marine animals, causing harm and even death. There are also concerns about the implications of consuming microplastics through the food chain.

To combat microplastic pollution, it is crucial to reduce plastic consumption, support bans on products containing microbeads, ensure proper disposal and recycling of plastic waste, and encourage the development of innovative solutions to remove microplastics from water and find biodegradable alternatives.

By understanding the scope of the problem and taking collective action, we can work towards a cleaner and safer world for all.