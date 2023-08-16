Wood Filter Developed to Capture Microplastic Pollution

Scientists at UBC’s BioProducts Institute have discovered a potential solution to the growing problem of microplastic pollution by using tannins, natural plant compounds, mixed with wood dust to create a filter capable of capturing almost all microplastic particles present in water.

Microplastics, which are tiny plastic fragments that come from the degradation of consumer products and industrial waste, pose a significant challenge to water supplies. Studies have shown that nearly all tap water is contaminated with these particles, and over 10 billion tons of mismanaged plastic waste is expected to be released into the environment by 2025.

The research team at UBC believes their solution, called “bioCap,” can be easily and inexpensively scaled up with the right industry partner. Unlike plastic filters which contribute to further pollution, the bioCap filter utilizes renewable and biodegradable materials such as tannic acids from plants, bark, wood, leaves, and wood sawdust—a readily available byproduct of forestry.

In their study, the team tested the efficacy of the bioCap filter on microplastic particles released from polypropylene tea bags. The filter successfully trapped between 95.2% and 99.9% of these particles, depending on the type of plastic. Additionally, tests conducted on mouse models demonstrated that the filter prevented the accumulation of microplastics in organs.

Dr. Orlando Rojas, the scientific director of the BioProducts Institute, explained that capturing different types of microplastics is challenging due to their various sizes, shapes, and electrical charges. However, the bioCap solution was able to remove a wide range of microplastic types by harnessing the molecular interactions of the tannic acids.

The development of the wood filter involved collaboration with Dr. Junling Guo from Sichuan University in China, as well as contributions from Marina Mehling, a Ph.D. student at UBC, and Dr. Tianyu Guo, a postdoctoral researcher at the BioProducts Institute.

This innovative solution offers hope for combatting the threats posed by microplastic pollution to aquatic ecosystems and human health. Further research and collaboration are needed to advance this sustainable approach to mitigating microplastic contamination in water sources.