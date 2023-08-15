Michigan State University Uncovers Century-Old Observatory on Campus

Michigan State University workers made an unexpected discovery while installing a hammock near the student residence halls. Employees from the Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Department encountered a hard surface underground, initially believed to be a large rock or old building foundation. The finding led them to contact MSU’s Campus Archaeology Program, which determined that they had stumbled upon the foundation of the university’s first observatory. This observatory, constructed in 1881, was built by Rolla Carpenter, a professor at the time.

The observatory, originally located behind the current-day Wills House, was built to provide students with a place to observe astronomical phenomena. Over the years, the building underwent changes and extensive renovations, including serving as the home of MSU’s meteorology department. In recent years, it has been renovated to accommodate office space for MSU officials, with a budget exceeding $970,000.

Ben Akey, a doctoral student in archaeology and anthropology at MSU, expressed how the discovery shed light on the campus’s earlier days. According to Akey, Carpenter recognized the need for a dedicated space to house a telescope and successfully obtained funding for the observatory. Historical records from the university’s archives and Horace Smith’s book, “Stars Over the Red Cedar,” confirmed the authenticity of the discovery.

The Campus Archaeology Program at MSU works in collaboration with the Infrastructure Planning and Facilities Department to protect and preserve archaeological sites on campus. Stacey Camp, director of the program, emphasizes the importance of preplanning and cooperation to mitigate potential damage to below-ground heritage.

The current MSU observatory is located at the intersection of Forest and College roads. MSU has plans to use ground-penetrating radar on August 9th to gather further information about the recently discovered observatory.