Unearthing the Hidden History of Michigan State University’s Original Observatory

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 15, 2023
Michigan State University’s original observatory, built in 1881 by Rolla Carpenter, has been rediscovered by a team of campus archaeologists. Led by anthropology professor Stacey Camp, the team unearthed parts of the observatory’s foundation after discovering a hard, impenetrable surface underground near the campus. Historic maps hinted at something significant beneath the surface.

The original observatory was constructed by Carpenter, a former student and professor at the university. He advocated for the building after the acquisition of the university’s first telescope. Prior to the observatory, students would observe the sky on the roof of a campus building.

In May of this year, construction workers drilling hammock posts near a residence hall accidentally hit a hard object underground. The school’s Campus Archaeology Program was called in to investigate the discovery. Cross-referencing the location with historic maps, it was determined that the construction site aligned with the university’s first observatory.

Undergraduate and graduate students then spent several weeks documenting, digging, and excavating the site. The team was able to confirm that the impenetrable surface was indeed the foundation of the original observatory.

Camp believes that the discovery offers valuable insights into the changes in scientific observation and campus life over time. The unearthing of the observatory’s foundation provides a glimpse into Michigan State University’s history and the evolution of higher education.

