Archaeology Students to Excavate Michigan State University’s First Observatory

In 1881, a professor and his students built the first observatory on the campus of Michigan State University (MSU) at a cost of approximately $450. Recently, the foundation of this historic building was unexpectedly discovered by construction workers on the university’s campus in East Lansing, Michigan. While not much is known about the observatory’s lifespan or its observations, archaeology students will excavate the site next summer in an effort to learn more about MSU’s first observatory.

The excavation of the site will be conducted by Professor Stacey Camp and her students. They hope to find artifacts left behind by the students who studied in the observatory, such as pencils, glass bottles, or ceramics, which could help in dating the time period of its use. Professor Camp, the director of MSU’s archaeology program, received a call from workers who had hit something hard while installing hammock poles, which ultimately led to the discovery of the observatory’s foundation.

Campus archaeologists examined maps and campus archives to confirm that the old observatory had indeed stood in that area. Shovel-testing was also done to investigate further, and it was determined that the foundation curved in a similar fashion to the observatory in historical pictures. Based on this evidence, it is believed that the foundation discovered is indeed from MSU’s first observatory.

The circular building, measuring 16 feet in width, was built by Rolla Carpenter, a civil engineering and astronomy professor. The construction cost of the building itself was $125, with an additional $325 for the telescope. The observatory was likely removed in the 1920s but the exact timing remains unclear.

The excavation of the entire foundation will take place during the undergraduate field school next summer, where students will receive credit while gaining valuable hands-on experience in the field of archaeology. This opportunity is particularly rare for undergraduate students, as most fieldwork programs primarily seek graduate students.

Excitement is building among the students involved in the project, as they eagerly await the findings that will emerge from the excavation. This unique experience allows them to gain invaluable knowledge and skills, right on their own university campus.