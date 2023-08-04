Ancient Arrowhead Discovered in Switzerland Crafted from Meteorite

In the late 1800s, an arrowhead was found at a Bronze Age dwelling in Mörigen, Switzerland. The artifact, which has been part of the collection at the Bern Historical Museum, has recently been analyzed and found to be no ordinary arrowhead. According to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, the arrowhead was crafted from a meteorite that crashed to Earth 3,500 years ago.

The lead author of the study, Beda Hofmann, explained that while the arrowhead may appear typical on the outside, it contains a significant amount of preserved metal. Various methods, including X-ray tomography and gamma spectrometry, revealed that the arrowhead contained aluminum-26 isotopes not naturally found on Earth. Additionally, traces of iron and nickel alloy consistent with meteorites were also detected.

The analysis also uncovered grind marks from when the meteorite was shaped into an arrowhead, as well as remnants of tar used to attach the point to the arrow’s shaft.

Initially, scientists believed that the artifact was linked to a meteorite site in Twannberg, located less than 5 miles away from the dwelling. However, further study showed that the concentrations of nickel and germanium in the arrowhead did not match.

Undeterred, Hofmann and colleagues consulted a geological database and discovered that the arrowhead’s metal composition was similar to that of the Kaalijarv meteorite site in Estonia, over 1,400 miles away. It was concluded that the arrowhead was likely traded at some point.

During the Bronze Age, long-distance trade was well-established, and the arrowhead’s composition would have made it a valuable and precious material.

Meteoritic arrowheads are exceptionally rare, with only 55 known objects found across Eurasia and Africa. The arrowhead will be on display at the Bern Historical Museum from February 1, 2024, to April 25, 2025.