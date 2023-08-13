CityLife

Science

Meteorite Arrowhead Discovered at Bronze Age Dwelling in Switzerland

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 13, 2023
In the late 1800s, an arrowhead was unearthed at a Bronze Age dwelling in Mörigen, Switzerland. More than a century later, a new analysis has revealed that this 3,000-year-old artifact is no ordinary arrowhead – it was actually crafted from a meteorite that crashed to Earth 3,500 years ago.

The study, published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, utilized various methods to confirm the origin of the arrowhead. X-ray tomography and gamma spectrometry showed the presence of aluminum-26 isotopes, which do not naturally occur on Earth. The artifact also contained traces of iron and nickel alloy consistent with meteorites.

Further analysis revealed that the arrowhead exhibited grind marks from its shaping process and traces of tar, used to attach it to the arrow’s shaft. Initially, scientists believed the artifact was linked to a nearby meteorite site that dated back 170,000 years. However, a closer examination disproved this theory due to differences in nickel and germanium concentrations.

Researchers then turned to a geological database, which indicated that the arrowhead’s metals were similar to those found at the Kaalijarv meteorite site in Estonia, over 1,400 miles away. This led them to conclude that the arrowhead was likely traded during the Bronze Age, a time when long-distance trade routes were established.

Meteoritic arrowheads are extremely rare, with only 55 objects discovered across Eurasia and Africa. The artifact, weighing 2.9 grams and measuring just over 1 inch long, will be on display at the Bern Historical Museum from February 1, 2024, to April 25, 2025.

The discovery highlights the value and significance placed on meteorites during the Bronze Age. The material was highly prized and traded over long distances for its perceived preciousness.

