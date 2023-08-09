CityLife

Get Ready for a Spectacular Celestial Event: The Perseid Meteor Shower

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 9, 2023
This weekend, get ready to witness a breathtaking celestial show – the Perseid meteor shower. According to NASA, it is considered to be the best meteor shower of the year. Unlike last year when visibility was dimmer due to the full moon, this year’s shower is expected to be more visible and will have a considerable impact.

The peak of the Perseid meteor shower is expected on Saturday, with an estimated 40 meteors streaking across the sky every hour. NASA’s All Sky Fireball Network has already detected the meteors ahead of time, bringing excitement to stargazers.

The phenomenon of the Perseid shower is caused by dust debris from the tail of the Swift-Tuttle comet. To get the best views, it is advised to go to a dark place away from light pollution. While even in cities, you can still see some of the brighter meteors, the best experience is from an area with minimal light interference, allowing you to see up to 10 meteors per hour.

What makes this event even more special is that the meteors will be visible across the entire Connecticut sky. So, no matter where you are in the state, be prepared to witness this stunning display.

If you are lucky enough to capture a picture or video of the shower, we would love for you to share it with us. Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the awe-inspiring beauty of the universe.

