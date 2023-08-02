Friends Under the Stars: A Night of Astronomy at Flight 93 National Memorial

Friends of Flight 93 will be partnering with the National Park Service to host a special event called Friends Under the Stars on August 11th at the Flight 93 National Memorial. This event will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to witness the Perseid meteor shower and view the wonders of the night sky.

Astronomy clubs from Cumberland and Hollidaysburg will be present during the event to provide telescopes for guests to use. Starting at 8 p.m., participants will have the chance to observe the meteor shower, which is known for its spectacular display of shooting stars. The Perseid meteor shower is expected to have its peak activity in August, making this event the perfect time to witness this celestial phenomenon.

In addition to the meteor shower, attendees may also be able to see Saturn and other celestial objects through the telescopes. The event is open to guests of all ages, and visitors are even encouraged to bring their own telescopes, spotting scopes, or binoculars for a more personal viewing experience.

Registration for Friends Under the Stars can be done through the Friends of Flight 93 website, where more information about the event can also be found. The event will take place at the visitor center located outside of the memorial, where parking and the program will be held.

Join us on August 11th for an unforgettable night of stargazing and astronomy at Flight 93 National Memorial. Witness the beauty of the Perseid meteor shower and explore the mysteries of the night sky with the guidance of experienced astronomers.