Social Media Buzzes with Reports of Comet-Like Object and Ground Shaking in Melbourne

Social media users were in a frenzy after witnessing what appeared to be a comet burning across the night sky in Melbourne. Numerous eyewitnesses claimed to have felt the ground shaking shortly after the sighting. Several videos captured the extraordinary scene, showing a large glowing object shooting through the sky.

Speculations quickly circulated on social media regarding the cause of the seismic activity and its possible connection to the “comet” sighting. Geoscience Australia, an Australian Government Agency monitoring seismic activity, confirmed receiving multiple reports of movement in Melbourne around midnight. However, due to insufficient data, they were unable to publish information on their website.

Eyewitnesses shared their experiences on social media, suggesting theories ranging from meteors to rogue space junk or rocket landings. One person described feeling a thud through their house, while another expressed relief that they had captured the event on video, as they initially believed they were imagining things. A woman recounted her experience on a beach in Ocean Grove, stating that the sighting felt incredibly close.

Meteors, also known as shooting stars, are space rocks that burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere. While they are a natural occurrence, they can often captivate and surprise observers. Notably, in a previous incident, a massive meteor streaked across the sky, leading to widespread excitement and some mistaking it for a UFO.

It is worth mentioning that a meteor explosion in 1908 caused significant devastation in Siberia’s Tunguska area, resulting in a powerful 12 megaton blast. Such events serve as a reminder of the awe-inspiring nature of objects from space and their potential impact on our planet.