Megastorms Leave Long-Lasting Marks on Saturn’s Atmosphere

Researchers have discovered that Saturn, like Jupiter’s Great Red Spot, also experiences long-lasting megastorms. These megastorms on Saturn have significant impacts on its atmosphere that can persist for centuries. The study, conducted by astronomers from the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, utilized radio emissions from beneath Saturn’s surface to uncover disruptions in the distribution of ammonia gas.

Saturn’s largest storm, the Great Red Spot, is a 10,000-mile-wide anticyclone that has been present on Jupiter’s surface for hundreds of years. The newly discovered megastorms on Saturn challenge the current understanding of these phenomena, offering new insights that may influence future studies on exoplanets.

Unlike Earth’s hurricanes, the cause of megastorms on Saturn remains unknown. Saturn’s atmosphere is composed mainly of hydrogen and helium with traces of methane, water, and ammonia. Understanding the mechanisms behind these megastorms pushes the boundaries of terrestrial meteorology and provides a broader cosmic context for the theory of hurricanes.

Imke de Pater, a professor emerita at UC Berkeley, has been studying gas giants for over four decades to better understand their composition. She and her team used the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array in New Mexico to probe the radio emissions from deep inside Saturn. Radio observations help characterize the planet’s dynamics, physical and chemical processes, and atmospheric composition.

The study revealed anomalies in the concentration of ammonia gas in Saturn’s atmosphere, which are connected to the past occurrences of megastorms in the planet’s northern hemisphere. The concentration of ammonia is lower at midaltitudes, just below the uppermost ammonia-ice cloud layer, but becomes enriched at lower altitudes deeper in the atmosphere. The team believes that this transfer of ammonia from the upper to the lower atmosphere occurs through precipitation and reevaporation processes, and its effects can last for hundreds of years.

The study also highlighted the differences between Saturn and Jupiter. While both gas giants are composed of hydrogen gas, they exhibit distinct characteristics. Jupiter’s tropospheric anomalies are tied to its zones and belts, whereas Saturn’s anomalies are caused by megastorms. These findings contribute to our understanding of gas giant atmospheres and their elemental composition.