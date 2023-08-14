Four Astronauts from Four Countries to Embark on SpaceX Crew-7 Mission for NASA

Four astronauts from different countries are set to embark on the seventh operational mission by SpaceX for NASA. Scheduled to launch later this month, Crew-7 will travel to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance spacecraft.

The international crew includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen of the European Space Agency (ESA), Japan’s Satoshi Furukawa, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov.

Jasmin Moghbeli, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps, will serve as the commander for Crew-7. She joined NASA as an astronaut candidate in 2017 and will be the second Iranian-American to visit space. Moghbeli has an impressive background, with a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering and a master’s degree in aerospace engineering. She was a Marine Corps test pilot and had over 150 combat missions and 2,000 flight hours.

Andreas Mogensen, the Crew-7 pilot, became the first Danish person to reach space in 2015. Prior to becoming an astronaut, Mogensen worked as a research fellow and has a master’s degree in aeronautical engineering. He participated in various space-related projects and missions, including underground expedition training and underwater missions.

Satoshi Furukawa, a medical doctor and astronaut with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), previously spent 165 days on the ISS in 2011. Furukawa has degrees in medicine and medical science and has conducted research in gastrointestinal surgery. He has also been involved in the development of the Japanese Kibo ISS module.

Konstantin Borisov, a former analyst and project manager, joined Roscosmos as a cosmonaut candidate in 2018. This will be his first spaceflight. Borisov has an educational background in economics and operations research.

The upcoming Crew-7 mission will contribute to the continuous human presence on the ISS and further the exploration of space.