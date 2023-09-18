Toronto’s Juno Veterinary Opens Second Location in Leaside

Juno Veterinary, Toronto’s highly regarded veterinary clinic, has recently opened its second location in Leaside, and pet owners are raving about it. Situated next to PetSmart and Pet Valu, this new addition makes it convenient for pet owners to find everything they need in one place. With its modern design, friendly staff, and transparent pricing, Juno Veterinary offers a refreshing and enjoyable experience for pets and their owners.

Unlike traditional vet clinics that can be stressful and expensive, Juno Veterinary provides a welcoming atmosphere with pet-friendly seating and complimentary treats for both pets and owners. The clinic also offers free parking, making it even more convenient for visitors.

What sets Juno Veterinary apart is its commitment to using cutting-edge medical equipment and providing same and next-day urgent appointments. This is especially beneficial for addressing any dog park scraps or tick bites that may require immediate attention. The veterinary team at Juno is also certified Fear Free practitioners, ensuring that even skittish pets feel comfortable and well-cared for during their visit.

For cat owners, Juno’s Leaside location has a dedicated feline-only exam room, allowing cats to roam freely and feel at ease. In addition, Juno goes above and beyond to show compassion in difficult times by offering a unique end-of-life care room with a private exit, allowing pet owners to skip the waiting room during emotional moments.

Juno Veterinary also offers a unique membership model, which includes your pet’s annual exam, easy online booking, upfront pricing, and unlimited 24/7 virtual care via their app. Through the app, pet owners can access professional guidance and support at any time, whether it’s addressing concerns about a late-night hairball or seeking advice while away from home.

Not only does Juno Veterinary prioritize exceptional pet care, but they also prioritize the well-being of their veterinary professionals. The clinic ensures their staff have dedicated time to catch up on patient charts, communicate with pet owners, and continue their professional development. This creates a nurturing environment where both pets and owners feel well-taken care of.

If you’re ready to upgrade your vet experience, Juno Veterinary is currently offering a limited-time special offer for Curiocity readers. For just $50, you can receive your first exam and a one-year Juno membership. Visit JunoVet.com and use promo code CURIOCITY to take advantage of this exclusive offer.

Juno Veterinary:

– Official Website: JunoVet.com

– Locations: 11 Industrial Street (Leaside), 1073 Yonge Street (Summerhill), 2440 Bloor Street West (Bloor West Village: opening October 2023)

Source: Original article from Curiocity Toronto