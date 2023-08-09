The Persian Gold Tarantula: A Newly Discovered Arachnid from Northwestern Iran

The Persian Gold Tarantula, scientifically known as Chaetopelma persianum, is a recently discovered spider found in northwestern Iran. Its distinct features, including a leg span of almost 9 centimeters, sets it apart from other known Chaetopelma species. This unique arachnid has woolly golden hairs, which led to its name.

The discovery of the Persian Gold Tarantula began when a nature enthusiast named Mehdi Gavahyan came across a wandering male tarantula during a stroll. Gavahyan took photographs of the spider and shared them with Dr. Alireza Zamani, one of the authors of the species’ announcement. Intrigued by the photos, Dr. Zamani requested Gavahyan to collaborate with another nature enthusiast in search of more specimens.

Unfortunately, only one female specimen was collected, which became the basis for describing the species. However, thanks to citizen scientists, photos of two other male tarantulas were obtained from the same area. While these are likely individuals of the new species, confirmation requires collection of material from both sexes.

The Persian Gold Tarantula belongs to the genus Chaetopelma, which previously comprised of six species distributed in the eastern Mediterranean, Middle East, and Cameroon. This discovery expands the genus’ distribution, marking its first record in Iran and making it the third known species of tarantula in the country.

Chaetopelma tarantulas are commonly found living in burrows or silk-lined chambers under boulders, large stones, walls, and wells. The Persian Gold Tarantula, an obligate burrower, inhabits the mountainous regions of the northern Zagros Mountains. The specimen used for the species’ description was found in a self-made ground burrow on sloped rocky ground.

The researchers behind this discovery expressed the need for further comprehensive investigations and collection efforts in lesser-sampled or unexplored regions. They believe that these efforts, along with integrative methods, would contribute to a better understanding of the Chaetopelma spiders’ taxonomy and distribution.

The study detailing the Persian Gold Tarantula’s discovery was published in the journal ZooKeys.