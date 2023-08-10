Scientists Discover Three Underwater Volcanoes and Sunken Ship in Mediterranean Sea

Scientists studying the Mediterranean Sea have made an important discovery during a deep-sea expedition. The research, led by several universities, uncovered three large underwater volcanoes and the wreckage of a sunken ship that measures over 300 feet in length. This finding sheds light on an unexplored seabed and provides valuable insights into the geological history of the region.

The expedition, named M191 SUAVE, took place aboard the German vessel Meteor from July 16 to August 5. Using sonar and a magnetometer, the researchers scanned the previously unexplored seabed in the Sicily Channel, a strait between Sicily and Tunisia. The team discovered three underwater volcanoes, each at least 3.5 miles wide and rising over 490 feet above the surrounding seabed.

Samples of rock collected from these volcanic formations will be analyzed in the coming months. Although there is evidence of hydrothermal activity in the area, researchers believe that the volcanoes are not currently active. This information will contribute to understanding the geological processes that shaped the central Mediterranean region over millions of years.

In addition to the discovery of the volcanoes, the expedition found the wreckage of a 330-foot long ship. The ship lies approximately halfway between the volcanic island of Linosa and Sicily, at a depth of 360 feet. However, the age and origin of the ship remain unknown.

The research also challenged previous assumptions about the bathymetry of the region. Several seamounts that were thought to exist were proven to be nonexistent during the expedition. This highlights the fact that the Mediterranean seabed, even near the coasts, is still relatively unexplored.

The findings from this deep-sea expedition provide valuable insights into the geology and underwater features of the Mediterranean Sea. It emphasizes the need for continued exploration to uncover the mysteries that still lie beneath its surface.