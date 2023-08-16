Discovering Black Holes Based on Matter Concentration

The concept of black holes has fascinated scientists for over a century. These mysterious objects, which were first proposed by physicist Karl Schwarzschild in 1916, have intense gravitational pull that not even light can escape. Despite extensive research, determining whether a region of space will collapse to form a black hole has remained a challenge. However, a recent paper by mathematicians Marcus Khuri, Sven Hirsch, Demetre Kazaras, and Yiyue Zhang brings us closer to answering this question.

The paper introduces a new method to determine the presence of black holes based solely on the concentration of matter. It also mathematically proves that black holes can exist in higher-dimensional spaces, such as four, five, six, or seven spatial dimensions.

To understand the significance of this new approach, it’s helpful to look back at the work of Roger Penrose in 1964. He introduced the singularity theorems, which stated that if space-time contains a closed trapped surface with extreme curvature, it must also contain a singularity. However, Penrose did not provide a clear explanation of how to create a closed trapped surface.

In 1972, physicist Kip Thorne formulated the hoop conjecture as a potential solution. The conjecture proposes that if an object fits within a critical radius, regardless of its orientation, it will collapse into a black hole. However, the conjecture lacked precise definitions.

In 1983, mathematicians Richard Schoen and Shing-Tung Yau refined the hoop conjecture and developed the black hole existence theorem. They determined the amount of matter required within a given volume to create the necessary space-time curvature for a closed trapped surface. However, their method had practical limitations.

The recent paper introduces an alternative method based on an equation developed by physicist Pong Soo Jang. This equation can “blow up” or go to infinity at points in space where a closed trapped surface exists. By finding points where the Jang equation goes to infinity, it’s possible to locate a trapped surface.

The researchers also employ the cube inequality developed by mathematician Mikhail Gromov. By using a deformed cube instead of a torus, they can easily measure the matter concentration compared to the cube’s size. This measurement is simpler to compute, making it a more practical method.

With this new approach, mathematicians can extend their proof of black hole existence to higher-dimensional spaces. The research brings us closer to understanding the formation and presence of black holes solely based on matter concentration.

