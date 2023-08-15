The Giant Plasma Waves of Star System MACHO 80.7443.1718

When it comes to deep space phenomena, the star system MACHO 80.7443.1718 is particularly fascinating. This binary star system, also known as a heartbeat star, consists of two stars that orbit each other with varying distances. The stars pulse in brightness, creating waves similar to a heartbeat on an electrocardiogram.

The larger star, which is 35 times the mass of our Sun, experiences tidal waves of ultra-hot matter as the smaller star swings closer to it during their celestial dance. These waves are incredibly massive, reaching about a fifth of the radius of the larger star. In fact, they can extend up to 4.3 million kilometers (2.7 million miles) in height, which is taller than three stacked suns.

The magnitude of these waves is almost unimaginable. In a video simulation, the waves completely envelop the secondary star at certain points. The energy released from each crash of these towering tidal waves is enough to disintegrate our entire planet hundreds of times over, according to astrophysicist Morgan MacLeod from the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

MacLeod and his colleague Abraham Loeb were intrigued by the large fluctuations in brightness observed in MACHO 80.7443.1718, which reached up to 20 percent instead of the usual 0.1 percent. They used a computer model to better understand this phenomenon and discovered that gravity plays a crucial role in generating these enormous tidal waves. In a similar manner to how the Moon generates tides on Earth, the stars’ gravitational forces push and pull, creating the waves.

The researchers also found that these waves influence the rotation speed of the stars due to the huge energy release during their collisions. This unique characteristic has not been observed in any other star before. MacLeod and Loeb have coined the term “heartbreak” star, in addition to “heartbeat” star, to describe this phenomenon of gigantic waves breaking across the surface of the larger star.

The significance of MACHO 80.7443.1718 goes beyond its individual uniqueness. MacLeod suggests that this star could be the first of a new class of astronomical objects. To further investigate, the researchers plan to search for more heartbreak stars and observe the glowing atmospheres produced by their crashing waves.

The research on MACHO 80.7443.1718 and its giant plasma waves has been published in Nature Astronomy.