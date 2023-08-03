Scientists Consider Spaceborne “Umbrella” to Combat Global Warming

To combat the effects of global warming, scientists are exploring the concept of a spaceborne “umbrella” to shield the Earth from the sun’s rays. The idea behind this innovative solution is to mitigate climate change by blocking sunlight, similar to how people in Hawaii use umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun while walking.

Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide, trap sunlight around the Earth, leading to increased temperatures. However, it is the sun itself that generates the heat. This presents the possibility of constructing a shade to shield the Earth.

Astronomer István Szapudi from the University of Hawaii Institute of Astronomy devised his own “umbrella” concept. The proposed shade would be located at the L1 Lagrange point between the sun and Earth. It could potentially join other solar-wind-observing probes already present at this point, like the Solar and Heliospheric Observatory (SOHO) and Advanced Composition Explorer (ACE). Theoretically, a large enough solar shield could block approximately 1.7 percent of solar radiation at L1, effectively preventing a catastrophic increase in Earth’s temperatures.

However, creating a solar shade poses significant engineering challenges. At the L1 point, any shade would be subject to the gravitational forces of both the sun and Earth, as well as constant solar radiation. It would need to be massive and made of a sturdy material to stay in place. Currently, launching such a large structure into space is not practically feasible.

To address this issue, Szapudi suggests using materials sourced from space itself. This could involve capturing asteroids or utilizing lunar dust as a counterweight tethered to a smaller shield weighing around 35,000 tons. While this is still too heavy for current rockets to lift, advancements in materials could make it achievable within several decades.

Szapudi’s concept falls under solar geoengineering, a controversial approach to reducing global warming by physically manipulating sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface. Other ideas within this field include releasing aerosols into the atmosphere or modifying clouds to reflect more sunlight into space.

The study outlining Szapudi’s proposal was published in the journal Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences on July 31.