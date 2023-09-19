The Parker Spacecraft Witnesses Unprecedented Solar Flare

The Parker spacecraft, the closest human-made object to the Sun, has flown through a powerful solar explosion known as a coronal mass ejection (CME), providing researchers with unique insights into these eruptions. Eruptions from the Sun can release billions of tons of charged particles that, when directed towards Earth, have the potential to disrupt satellite electronics, electrical grids, and even cause continent-wide blackouts.

The Parker probe, which is the fastest human-made object, detected the CME and passed through it, enabling scientists to observe the event in unprecedented detail. The spacecraft was just 9.2 million kilometers (5.7 million miles) away from the Sun’s surface, closer than Mercury ever gets to our star.

The observations made by the Parker spacecraft revealed that the CME was traveling at speeds upwards of 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) per second. If a similar flare were to hit Earth, it could potentially be as powerful as the 1859 Carrington Event, which is considered the most powerful recorded solar storm to strike Earth. Such an event today could cause widespread blackouts and disrupt communication systems if not detected in time.

The Parker probe, however, remained unaffected by the solar storm due to its heat shield and thermal protection system. It spent approximately two days observing the CME, providing scientists with unprecedented data about these celestial events.

Scientists are currently analyzing the measurements collected by the spacecraft within the CME and comparing them to data gathered outside of it. This analysis will help researchers piece together a better understanding of how these events unfold and the connections between different phenomena.

As the Sun approaches solar maximum, an 11-year peak in its activity cycle, scientists expect the Parker spacecraft to observe more massive CMEs. The spacecraft’s next solar flyby is scheduled to occur on September 27.

Sources:

The Astrophysical Journal

NASA

The Johns Hopkins University

University of California, Berkeley