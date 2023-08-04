Massive Solar Outburst Reaches Earth, Moon, and Mars Simultaneously

On October 28, 2021, a significant release of plasma and magnetized particles erupted from the sun, resulting in a vast solar outburst that affected Earth, the moon, and Mars. This event marked the first time that instruments on all three celestial bodies detected the same phenomenon almost simultaneously.

The European Space Agency’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) and NASA’s Curiosity rover on Mars, China’s Chang’e-4 and NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) on the moon, and the German Aerospace Center’s Eu:CROPIS satellite in low Earth orbit all registered the influx of energized particles from the solar outburst.

Understanding these events, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), is crucial for future space exploration, especially as plans are being made to send astronauts to Mars and establish a scientific outpost on the moon. Unlike Earth, both the moon and Mars lack a protective magnetosphere, which means that more radiation reaches their surfaces.

Exposure to high doses of radiation can have negative effects on astronauts, including skin irritation, nausea, blood disorders, weakened immunity, and even cancer. Acute cases can result in burns and neurological degeneration. The recent CME on October 28, 2021, was relatively weaker, measuring around 31 milligray, whereas a dangerous dose is considered to be around 700 milligray. However, as the sun approaches the peak of its 11-year solar activity cycle, CMEs are expected to become more frequent and intense.

The study revealed that Earth’s magnetosphere and atmosphere rendered the radiation from the solar outburst negligible by the time it reached our planet’s surface. Mars received about one-30th of the initial dose of radiation due to the buffering effects of its atmosphere. However, more than half of the initial radiation dose reached the moon’s surface.

While this particular event was not strong enough to pose significant harm to humans, a larger outburst could be deadly. Therefore, studying how and where CMEs impact celestial bodies beyond Earth is essential for developing the necessary shielding to protect future astronauts.

Colin Wilson, a project scientist on ExoMars TGO, emphasized the importance of data from missions like ExoMars in preparing for the protection of human explorers, stating, “Space radiation can create a real danger to our exploration throughout the Solar System.”