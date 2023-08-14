Massive Asteroid Crater Discovered Beneath Australia

A geologist named Andrew Glikson has made a significant discovery in his research – a massive asteroid crater beneath Australia. Dubbed the Deniliquin structure, it could potentially be one of the largest craters ever found on Earth. Glikson’s study, published in the Tectonophysics journal, revealed that the impact site has a diameter of over 320 miles.

The Deniliquin structure was first theorized in the 1990s by Tony Yeates, with more research co-authored by him in recent years. However, it wasn’t until a 2020 study of something beneath New South Wales that the existence of the large structure was confirmed.

The size of the Deniliquin structure is truly astonishing. It surpasses the previous record holder, the Vredefort Crater in South Africa, which had a diameter of only 100 miles. This discovery could potentially be the biggest impact crater ever found on our planet.

Determining the cause of this structure was the next step. If it was indeed an asteroid impact, studying it could provide valuable insights into how craters have shaped Earth and its history. Additionally, it could shed light on the asteroid impact that is believed to have caused the extinction of the dinosaurs, such as the famous Chicxulub crater.

The reason for the Deniliquin structure remaining hidden for so long lies in the concealment of Earth’s history of asteroid impacts. Formation of craters and millions of years of erosion can obscure such structures. The collision of tectonic plates can also contribute to their coverage.

Various clues found at the site strongly suggest that the Deniliquin structure is an asteroid crater. Ripples in the crust and radial faults are characteristic features of most impact sites.

According to the research, the impact that formed the Deniliquin structure occurred over 445 million years ago. This aligns it with the Late Ordovician mass extinction event, which is believed to have wiped out 85 percent of Earth’s life.

Further investigation is needed to fully understand the Deniliquin structure. Deep drilling could provide more evidence to confirm it as an asteroid crater. Currently, the research is limited to the surface observation of the crater.

This discovery could revolutionize our understanding of extinction events. The Deniliquin structure, being significantly larger than the Chicxulub impact, challenges our previous perceptions of the effect of asteroid impacts on Earth.

The Deniliquin structure is undoubtedly a fascinating find. Uncovering the secrets within its core could provide valuable insights into millions of years of Earth’s history and its impact on life. One of the remaining mysteries is the size of the asteroid that caused this massive crater.