New Species of Antarctic Feather Star Discovered

A new species of feather star called Promachocrinus fragarious has been discovered in the Antarctic Ocean. The research team, consisting of Emily McLaughlin, Nerida Wilson, and Greg Rouse, conducted multiple expeditions between 2008 and 2017 to search for the elusive Antarctic feather stars. These creatures are cryptic sea animals known for their unique appearance while swimming.

During their surveys, the researchers came across eight feather stars with distinct body features, leading them to identify a new species. They named it Promachocrinus fragarious due to its resemblance to a strawberry in shape. The Antarctic strawberry feather star has a central body in the shape of a strawberry and is adorned with 20 arms.

The size of the new species is described as “large,” although the study does not specify exact measurements. To confirm its classification, the researchers conducted DNA analysis alongside observations of its body shape. Images of the Antarctic strawberry feather star revealed two types of appendages. The lower arms appear striped and bumpy, while the upper arms look feathered and soft.

The body of the Antarctic strawberry feather star is roughly triangular, wider at the top and narrower and rounder at the bottom. The presence of circle-like indents on its body suggests that some arms may have broken off in the past, giving it a bumpy texture.

The discovery of this new species adds to the growing knowledge of Antarctic feather stars. The researchers documented three other newly discovered species during their expeditions. The study, which was published in the journal Invertebrate Systematics on July 14, provides valuable insights into the biodiversity of the Antarctic Ocean and highlights the uniqueness of these enigmatic creatures.