Massive Pre-Jurassic Reptile Had Weaker Bite than Modern Crocs

A recent study has revealed that the apex predators that existed 230 million years ago had a weaker bite than previously believed. The researchers from the University of Birmingham reconstructed the original skull anatomy of Saurosuchus, a Late Triassic reptile closely related to modern crocodiles. Saurosuchus was known for its size, reaching between 5 and 8 meters in length and weighing over 250 kg, which made it an apex predator.

However, the analysis of Saurosuchus skulls and a comparison with the later dinosaur Allosaurus showed that despite their similar skull strengths, Saurosuchus had a much weaker bite than the dinosaurs that came after it. The bite force of Saurosuchus was estimated to be between 1015 and 1885 N, which is equivalent to modern crocodiles called gharials. In comparison, Allosaurus had a bite force of 3,572 N, saltwater crocodiles have a bite force of around 16,000 N, and Tyrannosaurus rex had a bite force ranging from 17,000 to 35,000 N.

The researchers suggest that Saurosuchus would have been a careful eater, using its back teeth to remove the flesh from its kills. This feeding behavior was likely a result of the weak bite and a more rectangular skull shape of the reptile. Saurosuchus had thinner bones in its nose compared to Allosaurus, which may have also influenced its eating behavior.

Although Saurosuchus was an apex predator, its bite wouldn’t have been strong enough to crunch through bones. Therefore, it likely fed only on the soft fleshy parts of its kills. The researchers speculate that Saurosuchus may have left more complete carcasses, providing a secondary meal for carrion-feeding animals.

This study sheds light on the feeding behavior and bite strength of pre-Jurassic apex predators. It highlights the differences in eating behavior between Saurosuchus and later evolving dinosaurs, which were capable of consuming the majority of their kills. The findings also emphasize the evolutionary details in the skulls of these massive reptiles and their significance in understanding ancient ecosystems.