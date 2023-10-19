Massive Ocean Discovered Under Earth’s Crust

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery – there is a massive ocean hidden beneath the Earth’s crust. The water, which is stored in a rock known as ‘ringwoodite’, is located 400 miles underground. This finding has led to the realization that there is three times more water below the surface than in all the oceans combined.

The water is stored in a unique state called a sponge-like state, which is neither a liquid, solid, nor gas, but a fourth state. The crystal structure of ringwoodite allows it to attract hydrogen and trap water, making it act like a sponge.

Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, part of the team behind the discovery, stated, “I think we are finally seeing evidence for a whole-Earth water cycle, which may help explain the vast amount of liquid water on the surface of our habitable planet.”

The discovery was made by studying earthquakes and analyzing the shockwaves picked up by seismometers. The presence of water in the rock was confirmed through these seismic readings.

This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of the Earth’s water cycle and the vast amount of water on our planet. It also sheds light on the mysteries hidden beneath the Earth’s crust and highlights the continuous wonder of nature.

In addition to this remarkable finding, scientists have also recently uncovered an entirely new ecosystem beneath volcanic crust with the help of an underwater robot. These discoveries remind us that there is still much to learn about our planet and its hidden secrets.

