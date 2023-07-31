Massive Ocean Discovered beneath Earth’s Crust

In recent times, there have been numerous groundbreaking scientific discoveries that have left us astounded. These include the identification of a menacing black hole aiming directly at us, the revelation of a massive hole in the sun, and the rediscovery of a missing continent after 375 years. Now, scientists have made a remarkable realization: there exists a colossal ocean hidden beneath the Earth’s crust.

This astonishing finding is based on the presence of water stored in a type of rock called ‘ringwoodite’, located about 400 miles underground. Scientists had previously determined that water is stored within the mantle rock in a unique state that isn’t liquid, solid, or gas but rather a fourth state.

The discovery, initially published in the scientific paper titled ‘Dehydration melting at the top of the lower mantle’ in 2014, sheds light on this extraordinary phenomenon. Geophysicist Steve Jacobsen, who was involved in the study, explained that the crystal structure of ringwoodite attracts hydrogen and traps water, making it behave like a sponge.

Jacobsen states that ringwoodite has the ability to hold a substantial amount of water, providing evidence for a comprehensive water cycle within the Earth. This discovery could potentially explain the vast amount of liquid water found on the Earth’s surface. Scientists have been searching for this hidden water source for many years.

The breakthrough came when researchers studied seismic activity, specifically shockwaves detected beneath the Earth’s surface. Through this analysis, they were able to deduce that the water was being stored within the ringwoodite rock. Even if only 1% of the rock contained water, it would imply that there is three times more water beneath the Earth’s surface than in all the oceans combined.

The implications of this discovery are profound. It adds to our understanding of the Earth’s composition and provides insights into the complex processes occurring deep within our planet. Further research is essential to unravel the mysteries of this massive hidden ocean and its role in Earth’s dynamic system.