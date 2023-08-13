New Evidence Suggests Severe Cooling Event Wiped Out Archaic Humans in Europe 1.1 Million Years Ago

An interdisciplinary team of archaeologists, anthropologists, and earth scientists have discovered evidence of a severe cooling event in the North Atlantic region about 1.1 million years ago that led to the extinction of all archaic humans in Europe at that time. This sudden freeze, which lasted for approximately 4,000 years, rendered large parts of Europe uninhabitable, and it took another 200,000 years before archaic human hunter-gatherers once again populated the continent.

Previous fossil findings have indicated that Homo erectus, a well-known species that eventually gave rise to Homo sapiens, was the species that vanished during this time period. Homo erectus had settled in various parts of Eurasia between 1.8 and 1.2 million years ago, but their fossils in Europe disappeared following the onset of the Early Pleistocene climate catastrophe. It was previously believed that Homo erectus gradually disappeared from Europe by migrating eastward or southward, but it now seems that they were unable to escape the unexpected environmental calamity.

To investigate this event, researchers analyzed deep-sea sediment core samples off the coast of Portugal, which contained ancient algae and pollen. The characteristics of these organic residues indicated temperature and vegetation variations different from previous periods. Computer simulations revealed that the climate in Europe would have been significantly colder during this time, with average air temperatures approximately 8 degrees Fahrenheit (4.5 degrees Celsius) lower. This dramatic cooling likely caused the extinction of many plant and animal species, including Homo erectus.

It is uncertain how many archaic humans perished during this climate calamity, but estimates suggest that the total population in Europe would have been in the tens of thousands. Following this extinction event, the fossil record shows a 200,000-year gap in human occupation of Europe. When humans eventually returned, they were likely a more resilient species capable of surviving the intense glacial conditions.

Archaic humans that re-occupied Europe after the extinction event included Homo antecessor, Homo heidelbergensis, and Neanderthals. These species developed strategies for survival, such as making clothes from animal skins, lighting fires in caves, and storing preserved meat. Homo sapiens arrived in Europe much later, with smaller groups migrating around 200,000 years ago and larger groups settling around 60,000 years ago.