Newly Found CCTV Footage Reveals Flash of Light Preceding Loud Bang in Melbourne

CCTV footage from Melbourne, Australia’s northeast has captured a sudden flash of light followed by a loud bang, leaving residents puzzled. The video, taken by a resident in Doreen, shows a bright flash of light and an explosive sound. Concerned residents from nearby areas, such as Balwyn and Doncaster, took to social media to seek answers.

Although there were various speculations, Australian National University astronomer Brad Tucker believes the phenomenon was likely caused by a meteorite breaking apart. He explains that when a fast-traveling asteroid enters the Earth’s atmosphere, the energy released creates a sonic boom, resulting in the explosive sound. Tucker also emphasizes that it is not unusual for such events to be localized and witnessed by residents in specific areas.

Based on the size of the flash and explosion, Tucker estimates the asteroid to be around 4 to 16 inches in width, approximately the size of a basketball. Fragments of the asteroid would have either burned up upon entering the atmosphere or made it down to Earth.

While scientists are proficient in detecting asteroids larger than 100 meters, smaller ones like the recent incident can go undetected until shortly before impact. Tucker reassures that it is highly improbable for an asteroid similar in size to the one responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs to hit Earth. However, smaller asteroids can still release significant amounts of energy.

Witnesses, such as Jason Busuttil from Langwarrin, reported seeing the meteor heading towards the Dandenongs. The CCTV footage has provided valuable evidence for scientists studying these celestial events.

