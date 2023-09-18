The Sixth Mass Extinction: Hacking off the Tree of Life

Human activity is causing a devastating impact on the biodiversity of the planet, leading to the sixth mass extinction. Ecologists warn that this threat is irreversible and has the potential to destroy the conditions that make human life possible. A new study conducted by ecologist Gerardo Ceballos from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and conservation biologist Paul Ehrlich from Stanford University confirms that 73 genera of back-boned animals have gone extinct in the last 500 years. This rate is 35 times higher than previous estimates and would have taken 18,000 years without human interference.

The loss of entire branches of the tree of life is causing a rapid mutilation of the global ecosystem. The interconnectedness of different species and their functions within the ecosystem means that the extinction of certain groups can have cascading consequences. For example, the loss of mosquito-devouring frogs has led to an increase in malaria infections in Central America. The researchers emphasize the importance of preserving these ecological functions for the well-being of all species, including humans.

The current rate of extinction is projected to increase, with potentially all endangered genera disappearing by 2100. This accelerated loss of biodiversity will result in the permanent loss of millions of years of evolutionary history and critical ecological functions. Climate change, along with other factors such as habitat loss and pollution, is exacerbating the destabilization of ecosystems and disrupting important timing and interactions within them.

The urgency of this crisis calls for immediate action on a global scale. Political, economic, and social efforts are necessary to prevent further extinctions and mitigate the societal impacts. While the situation may seem dire, it is important to recognize that as conscious beings, we have the ability to change our course and save the biodiversity of the planet. The future of biodiversity and human survival depends on the actions we take in the next two decades.

Sources: PNAS