New Insight: Martian Days Getting Shorter Every Year

New data gathered from NASA’s retired InSight Lander has revealed an intriguing discovery about Mars – its days are getting shorter each year. Although the decrease in day length is only by a few milliseconds, it indicates that the planet is rotating at an increasingly faster pace. Scientists are currently unsure about the specific reasons behind this phenomenon.

During its active operations, InSight collected a significant amount of data about the Red Planet. NASA, upon analyzing this data, found that Mars rotations are accelerating at a rate of approximately four milliarcseconds per year. While this change may seem insignificant, variations in a planet’s rotation speed can have long-term implications over the course of hundreds or even thousands of years.

At present, Martian days, known as “sols,” have a duration of 24 hours and 37 minutes. The increase in the speed at which sols pass on Mars has left scientists perplexed as they seek to understand the underlying factors behind this occurrence. Examining the data obtained from InSight’s mission before its retirement allows for a more comprehensive understanding of Mars. This knowledge becomes even more valuable as NASA continues to gather data through missions like Curiosity and Perseverance, which are currently exploring the Red Planet.

Unraveling the mystery behind the diminishing length of Martian days could provide insights into the planet’s history and potentially impact future endeavors, such as NASA’s planned manned mission to Mars in the 2030s. Undertaking such a mission depends on various factors, including the development of a nuclear-powered rocket engine.

The published paper with complete details can be found in the journal Nature.