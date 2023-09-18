Mars Society announces initiative to create Mars Technology Institute

The Mars Society has announced its plans to create the Mars Technology Institute (MTI) in order to develop the necessary technologies for long-term stays on the surface of Mars. The nonprofit organization aims to focus on the development of technologies that can turn Martian materials into essential resources such as cement, metals, glass, fabrics, plastics, fuel, oxygen, and food. It plans to overcome challenges such as labor shortages, limited agricultural land, and energy sources on Mars.

In terms of labor shortages, the Mars Society suggests that the development of robots, automated technologies, and artificial intelligence will play a crucial role. As Mars does not have abundant fossil fuels or liquid water, alternative energy sources such as fission nuclear power plants or fusion power may be required. To address limited agricultural land, the Mars Society believes that biotech solutions like genetic engineering, microbial food production, aquaponics, and synthetic biology could be viable options.

The MTI advisory board, which consists of experts in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and advanced nuclear energy technology, initially plans to focus its efforts on biotech projects. These projects are expected to require less financial backing compared to advanced nuclear research. However, developing biotech for Mars will face unique challenges due to the limitations of the Martian landscape.

The Mars Society intends to fund the MTI through tax-deductible donations and support from investors. They also propose the establishment of a wholly owned corporation called the Mars Technology Lab (MTL), which would license technologies developed by the MTI and potentially spin off new companies. This revenue generated by the MTL and other avenues, including donations, investments, licensing income, dividends from spinoff companies, and research and development contracts, would be directed back to the MTI.

The goal of the MTI is to develop technologies that will enable Mars settlements to survive and prosper on the Red Planet. By patenting and licensing these inventions, the MTI aims to generate income to fund imports and support the development of Mars cities.

