The Mars Society’s Simulated Mars Mission Begins in the Canadian Arctic

The Mars Society has launched its fifteenth crew on a simulated Mars mission at the Flashline Mars Arctic Research Station (FMARS) in the remote Canadian Arctic. The five-person multinational crew, consisting of members from the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States, arrived at the station on July 15.

During their first week at the FMARS, the crew inspected and upgraded the facility. They also engaged in live educational video conferences with students and Mars Society members in Ghana, Australia, and Canada. The crew members will be conducting a range of scientific tests and field studies, following in the footsteps of previous missions on Devon Island.

The FMARS station, which was first built in 2000, is situated on the rim of the Haughton Impact Crater. Despite enduring twenty-two long, dark, and cold arctic winters, the habitat remains in good condition. The crew conducted repairs and upgrades, including fixing the analog “spacesuits” and setting up a SpaceX Starlink ground station for high-bandwidth data and communications.

On July 24, the crew officially began their simulated Mars mission, working under the constraints of a 15-minute communication delay to mimic the Earth-Mars time lag. The crew plans to carry out geological and microbiological explorations, as well as follow up on previous investigations.

The weather in the region has been favorable, allowing the crew to conduct two extravehicular activities (EVAs) per day using all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) for greater exploration range. Devon Island, the location of the FMARS station, shares many Mars-like features and provides a suitable environment for simulated Mars missions.

The Mars Society is grateful for the support of Canadian and Nunavut government officials in allowing them to operate analog missions on Devon Island. Their missions play a significant role in advancing humanity’s journey to Mars by shaping our understanding of the planet and preparing future human explorers.

In addition to the FMARS program, the Mars Society also operates the Mars Desert Research Station (MDRS) in the Utah desert. MDRS has hosted nearly 300 high-fidelity Mars analog missions since 2001. The Mars Society encourages individuals to get involved as members, volunteers, or donors to support their mission of advancing Mars exploration.

The 2023 crew mission to Devon Island will be further discussed and reported during the 26th Annual International Mars Society Convention in October at Arizona State University.