New Evidence of Wet/Dry Cycles on Mars

The question of Mars’ watery past has been settled, with ample evidence pointing towards the existence of water on the planet. However, determining the nature of this past remains challenging. Some theories suggest the presence of long-lasting oceans and lakes, while others propose that the water primarily existed in the form of ice-covered bodies that occasionally released water onto the surface.

Recent findings from the Curiosity rover, which is exploring Gale Crater on Mars, shed light on this matter. The rover has discovered hundreds of hexagonal rock deposits in the area that date back roughly 3.6 billion years to Mars’ wet Hesperian period. These rock formations are a few centimeters across and at least 10 centimeters deep, forming a regular grid pattern.

Upon closer examination, it became apparent that these hexagonal shapes were not caused by wind erosion, but rather by mud drying out and contracting, resulting in cracks. The size of these features suggests that only the top few centimeters of the surface were wet, ruling out the possibility of a groundwater source. The repeated flooding hypothesis is also supported by the chemistry of the rocks, which consist mostly of calcium and magnesium sulfates. These compounds easily precipitate out of water as it dries, forming harder rocks compared to the dried mud that makes up the majority of the hexagons.

This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence for Mars’ complex water history, with these wet/dry cycles potentially playing a role in the natural production of life-sustaining molecules. While it does not indicate the presence of life, it provides crucial insights into the planet’s past environments, fostering a better understanding of its potential habitability. Further studies will be necessary to unravel the full extent of Mars’ watery past and its implications for the possibility of past or present life on the planet.