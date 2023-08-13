Mars Once Had a Wet-Dry Climate Conducive to Supporting Life

NASA’s Curiosity rover has discovered evidence that Mars had a climate that alternated between wet and dry seasons, similar to Earth. This finding suggests that Mars may have once had the right conditions to support life. Although the planet’s surface is currently an arid desert, it is believed that billions of years ago, rivers and vast lakes existed on Mars.

Since 2012, the Curiosity rover has been exploring the Gale crater, which is thought to have been home to a former lake. In the center of the crater, there is a massive mountain of sediment almost six kilometers high. While climbing this slope in 2021, Curiosity found salt deposits forming a hexagonal pattern in soil that is estimated to be nearly four billion years old. These patterns were identified as cracks in dried mud.

“When a lake dries up, the mud cracks, and when it fills back up, the cracks heal,” explained lead author William Rapin. Through repeated cycles of drying and filling, these cracks arrange themselves in hexagons. This discovery provides tangible proof that Mars had a cyclical climate.

The researchers suggest that regularly occurring wet and dry seasons on Mars, similar to those on Earth, could have created the conditions necessary for life to form. The presence of organic compounds, considered the building blocks of life, has already been detected by Curiosity on Mars. However, the right conditions are required for these molecules to become precursors of life.

While the study of Mars can provide insights into the origins of life on Earth, studying ancient terrains on Mars is unique because Earth’s constantly moving tectonic plates erase such traces of the past. Mars, which lacks tectonic plates, offers valuable information about the natural processes that may have led to the origin of life.

“It’s pretty lucky for us to have a planet like Mars nearby that still holds a memory of the natural processes which may have led to life,” stated Rapin. The discovery of Mars’ wet-dry climate provides important insights into the history and potential habitability of the red planet.