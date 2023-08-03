Olympus Mons and Alba Mons: Volcanic Islands of Mars

New research suggests that the colossal Olympus Mons volcano on Mars exhibits similar morphological characteristics to many active volcanic islands on Earth. This similarity is likely due to the interaction between lava and liquid water. The findings support the hypothesis that a vast ocean may have once existed in Mars’ northern lowlands.

The research, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, demonstrates that Olympus Mons and Alba Mons, another volcano on Mars, share features resembling Earth’s active volcanic islands. Scientists believe that these features result from the contact between lava and liquid water from the volcano. The northern flank of Alba Mons also exhibits similar characteristics, further indicating the presence of a large ocean in Mars’ northern lowlands. Precisely dating these volcanic rocks could offer valuable insights into Mars’ climatic evolution.

Olympus Mons, the largest shield volcano in the solar system, stands at an impressive height of approximately 13.6 miles (22 kilometers). This makes it nearly three times taller than Mount Everest, the highest mountain on Earth. With a diameter of about 370 miles (600 kilometers), Olympus Mons is comparable in size to the state of Arizona in the United States.

Shield volcanoes get their name from their shape, which resembles a warrior’s shield, and their broad, shallow slopes formed by the eruption of low-viscosity lava that can flow long distances before cooling and solidifying. The caldera of Olympus Mons, approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) wide, consists of six overlapping pits or craters created by various volcanic events. These events occurred when magma chambers below the surface emptied, causing the ground above them to collapse.

Olympus Mons is situated in the Tharsis Montes region of Mars, which is home to several large volcanoes. Its age is estimated to be around 200 million years, and evidence from numerous Mars missions suggests that lava flowed from the volcano relatively recently, approximately 2 million years ago.

The study provides valuable insights into the geological history of Mars and hints at the possibility of past interactions between lava and liquid water, supporting the idea of an ocean on the Red Planet. Further exploration and research will continue to unravel the mysteries of Mars’ volcanic past and its potential for hosting habitable environments.