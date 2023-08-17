Mars Spinning Faster: NASA’s InSight Lander Reveals Increasing Spin

Mars, a planet known for its peculiar characteristics, is now showing another surprising attribute. Data from NASA’s InSight Lander has unveiled that the red planet is spinning faster with each passing year. This discovery, made by a research team led by Sebastien Le Maistre of the Royal Observatory of Belgium, came to light through InSight’s Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE) instrument.

The team had previously determined that Mars’ core is likely a glob of molten metal, and further analysis of RISE data from the first 900 days on Mars confirmed that the planet’s spin is accelerating by about 0.76 milliseconds per Earth year. This acceleration means that Martian days are gradually becoming shorter.

RISE was designed not only to measure Mars’ wobbling but also to assess the length of a Martian day. By reflecting radio waves, RISE monitored both the rotation rate and wobbling of the planet. The changes in frequency of these reflected waves provided insights into the wobbles in Mars’ orbit as well as the length of a Martian day.

RISE’s observations were more precise than previous missions, offering five times more accuracy than the Viking landers. They also detected variations in carbon dioxide at the poles, which suggest that changes in the planet’s ice caps contribute to the acceleration and shortening of Martian days.

The loss of carbon dioxide ice during warmer months causes previously covered regions to become mostly ice-free. Le Maistre and his team propose two potential mechanisms for this phenomenon. Firstly, the accumulation of carbon dioxide ice at the polar ice caps, which are close to the axis, brings the mass of Mars closer to its axis as it rotates. Secondly, post-glacial rebound, where land mass moves back into gaps left behind by the sublimation of ice, deforms the planet and accelerates its rotation.

Another possibility for the acceleration is core-mantle coupling, where momentum from Mars’ liquid core is transferred to the mantle. The precise cause of the increasing spin remains unknown and is subject to ongoing research.

Although InSight is no longer operational due to a dust storm, the valuable data gathered continues to be analyzed. Le Maistre and his team aim to uncover more insights regarding the shrinking duration of days on Mars.