Scientists Measure Mars’ Rotation and Core Wobble Using NASA’s InSight Lander

Scientists have made unprecedented measurements of Mars’ rotation and its wobble using data sent by NASA’s InSight Mars lander. The study provides valuable insight into the size and shape of Mars’ molten core, helping to understand the planet’s internal structure.

Using one of InSight’s instruments called the Rotation and Interior Structure Experiment (RISE), scientists were able to track Mars’ spin rate. The measurements revealed that Mars’ rotation is accelerating by about 4 milliarcseconds per year², causing the length of a Martian day to shorten slightly each year.

The cause of this subtle acceleration is still uncertain, but scientists have proposed a few theories. It could be due to ice accumulation on the polar caps or post-glacial rebound, where landmasses rise after being buried under ice. Changes in a planet’s mass can lead to acceleration, similar to how an ice skater spins faster when pulling their arms in.

RISE, which utilizes advanced radio technology and upgraded antennas within NASA’s Deep Space Network, provided data about five times more accurate than previous missions. Scientists beamed a radio signal to InSight, and RISE reflected the signal back. By measuring the tiny changes in frequency caused by the Doppler shift, researchers determined Mars’ rotational speed.

The study analyzed data from InSight’s first 900 Martian days, revealing variations in Mars’ rotation over the course of a Martian year. Sources of noise, such as water and the solar wind, had to be accounted for in the analysis to obtain accurate results.

This groundbreaking research adds to our understanding of Mars’ internal dynamics and paves the way for future missions to explore the Red Planet’s mysteries further.